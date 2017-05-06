Small fire at Euclid restaurant

There was a small fire Saturday morning at the Mama Catena Ristorante in Euclid.

It started just before 11 a.m. in the plaza at 711 Babbitt Road.

Mutual aid was called in and the fire was declared under control shortly after. The restaurant posted on their Facebook page that it was a small fire, but they will be closed today.

No one was hurt.

