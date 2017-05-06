Cleveland teen shot and killed at a party in Portage County

A Cleveland teenager was shot and killed at a party in Portage County on Friday. Deputies responded to a call of a large party at residence located on the 7200 block of State Route 43 in Franklin Township.

Investigators said as deputies were working with people to quiet down, a gunshot was heard coming from the interior of one of the residences. This resulted in a large number of people fleeing from the inside of the residence.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jayquon Devione Tillman was shot, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Kalin Cheyenne Lee from Columbus, Ohio had also been shot.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100.

