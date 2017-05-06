Cedar Point opens weekend with Top Thrill Cubster

Cedar Point is open for the 2017 season. Top Thrill Dragster has been renamed Top Thrill Cubster for opening weekend.

It got the new name after Cedar Point lost a 2016 World Series bet with Six Flags Great America in Illinois. The Top Thrill Cubster reaches 420 feet, 120 miles per hour and the ride lasts 17 seconds.

The ride goes from 0-120 mph in less than four seconds.

The downcast day didn't stop several thousands from making the trip to the park. Many say it's a tradition.

"Tradition yes. An Ohio State tradition. We're the guinea pigs Friday to get the park ready and run the rides and see if everything is gonna work Saturday when the park opens," said Pat West.

Top Thrill Cubster will go back to Top Thrill Dragster next week. Cleveland only has to honor the bet for this opening weekend.

