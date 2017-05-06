The Cavs have the advantage on the glass vs. the Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are up 3-0 on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Cavs have outrebounded the Raptors in every game of the series.

Cleveland had 24 more rebounds than Toronto on Friday night. Kevin Love led the team in rebounds on Friday with 13, Tristan Thompson had 12 boards in the game.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the series:

Game 4 Sunday May 7, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 Tuesday May 9 (if necessary)

Game 6 Thursday May 11 (if necessary)

Game 7 Sunday May 14 (if necessary)

