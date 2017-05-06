Toronto Raptors all-star Kyle Lowry says he's 'doubtful' for Sunday

TORONTO (AP) - All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he's doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry has a sprained left ankle. He attempted to warm up before Game 3 on Friday before the determination was made that he could not play.

Lowry said trying to play likely made the ankle worse.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit.

"Hopefully some things change, but right now I don't think I'll be able to play," Lowry said.

Lowry was getting more treatment Saturday, adding that he's not "giving up hope" of being ready to attempt playing in Game 4.

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.