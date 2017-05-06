Cleveland Indians honoring local breast cancer survivor

The Cleveland Indians are honoring a local breast cancer survivor.

The baseball team is making her a "Bat Girl" and she will be part of the ceremonial first pitch on Mother's Day.

"I was humbled and honored, thrilled and yet very overwhelmed with the feeling that I'm going to be down on that field representing all the brave men and women who have fought breast cancer through the years," Julie Everett said.

Everett has been a huge Tribe fan her whole life. She braved a double mastectomy, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She is set for another surgery next week, her husband who nominated her will help out on the mound.

