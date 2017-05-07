Man dead after shooting in East Cleveland

East Cleveland Police say a 25-year-old man died after he was shot on Friday night.

Police were called to the 13900 block of Baldwin Avenue around 8 pm on May 4. They were told there was a large fight and shots were fired, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground. He was transported by East Cleveland EMS to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man as William Earl of East Cleveland.

So far, police have not made any arrests. No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216) 451-1234.

