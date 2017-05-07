GoFundMe set up for family of Cleveland teen shot and killed in Portage County

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the Cleveland teen who was shot and killed in Portage County on Friday night. Funds are being collected to help with the financial stress for the burial service and other expenses.



On Friday investigators responded to a call of a large party at residence located on the 7200 block of State Route 43 in Franklin Township near Kent.

Investigators said as deputies responded to the house because of noise complaints. As they were working to quiet it down, a gunshot was heard coming from the interior. This resulted in a large number of people fleeing from the inside of the residence.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jayquon Devione Tillman was shot, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Kalin Cheyenne Lee from Columbus, Ohio had also been shot.

Lee was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators said around 150 people were at the party, many of them were college students.

One student said she saw Tillman’s friends trying to get help but it was difficult to get through the thick crowd.

"I saw his friends trying to get him through and bring him in but they couldn't bring him in because no one was moving,” she said.

Portage County Sheriff Lt. Gregory Johnson said they believe the shooting happened after an argument. Johnson said it doesn’t seem that Tillman was involved in the disagreement.

Authorities are relying on tips from the community to find the suspect.

"We know there are people that were at that party that know who did this, and we're hoping that they'll maybe look at it from the mother and father of Mr. Tillman. And the fact that they need to step up and do the right thing, and that's what we need we need people to do the right thing,” said Tillman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe.

