Cavs sweep the Raptors, move on to the Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 109-102 on Sunday. The Cavs have swept the Raptors to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland has not lost in the 2017 playoffs. The Cavs will play Boston or Washington in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This is the third year in a row Cleveland has made the Eastern Conference Finals, this is the 7th season in a row LeBron James has made the Eastern Conference Finals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.