Former Glenville and OSU QB Cardale Jones graduates from Ohio State

Former Glenville High School and Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones has graduated college. Jones who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills had fun with his graduation cap.

This was written on his cap:

Sum 1 Once said "We Ain't Come Here To Play School"

Back in 2012 Jones Tweeted:

Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain't come to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.

According to elevenwarriors.com Jones became the first member in his family to graduate college. He earned his degree in African American Studies.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.