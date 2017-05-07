High school student helps domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence are getting help, and hope thanks to a local high school student. Andrea Melarango is a Junior at Mayfield High School, and when she was 16 she said she saw the effects of domestic violence up close.

"After hearing one of my family members, who had resided in a domestic violence shelter, I began doing a lot of research on the issue,” said Melarango.

Melerango decided to start helping women by creating “Haircuts for Care,” an event where she provides salon services to women who have survived domestic violence.

For the second year the event took place at the Salon Professional Academy in Mayfield Heights. A few of Andrea's classmates and students from the academy like Shanae Frazier volunteered their time.

Fraizer said she could see the event had an impact on the attendees.

"They were smiling from the time they came in to the time they left out so that was really exciting to see,” said Fraizer.

According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, one in three women have been physically abused by a partner. Melerango said the purpose of her event is to provide not only services, but empowerment.

"It allows them to have fun and feel beautiful and confident all rally important aspects for someone who has been victimized by this issue,” said Melarango.

