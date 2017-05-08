Police looking for missing Austintown man with dementia

The Austintown Police Department issued an alert for missing Thomas Herbold.

The 75-year-old was reported missing at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning. Police say he left his residence and did not return.

The missing man is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, black tennis shoes, and a black coat.

He may be driving a grey Volkswagen Jetta with OH license plate FAH8677

Mr. Herbold suffers from dementia.

If anybody has any information on Mr. Herbold's location, please contact the police department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.