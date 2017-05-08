Buses replace trains on stretch of Green Line for Monday's service

A necessary weekend construction project lasted longer than originally scheduled, and impacted Green Line service throughout the day Monday.

MONDAY GREEN LINE: 67R buses will replace trains between Shaker Square & Green Rd thru end of service Monday, May 8 #RTA @cleveland19news — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) May 7, 2017

According to RTA, buses will replace Green Line trains between the Shaker Square and Green Road RTA stations through the end of service on Monday.

The weekend project was supposed to wrap up on Sunday, but was extended through Monday so that work crews could make necessary repairs.

Normal Green Line service is expected to fully resume on Tuesday.

