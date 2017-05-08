Kangaroo attacks girl, mom captures moment on camera

9-year-old Cheyenne White has more than a dozen stitches after being attacked by a kangaroo at a wildlife park in Alabama.

Cheyenne, her 3-year-old sister and mom were at Harmony Park Safari on Saturday in Huntsville.

Jennifer White, the girls’ mother, was taking cell phone video as the 3-year-old reaches through the fence. Moments later, the kangaroo reached its head and arms through the fence. The animal grabbed Cheyenne's hair and pulled her up against the fence. The animal then appears to bite the girl.

"I'm just glad I was there," Jennifer White said. "I don't want this to happen to somebody else’s kid, because they might not be as fortunate as my daughter was."

Cheyenne is in good spirits despite the terrifying ordeal.

"I'm just glad that it got me instead of my baby sister, because it would have hurt her even worse," Cheyenne White said.

Experts warn people to use common sense while at wildlife parks and zoos.

Zoological Association of America board member and zoo consultant Alan Sironen offers these tips. He spoke to PEOPLE magazine after a boy fell into the gorilla exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016.

Respect the animals

Don't let kids lean, sit or climb on exhibit barriers

Keep your kids close

If you see someone misbehaving or breaking the rules contact staff member

