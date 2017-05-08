Driver in crash that killed Cleveland teen believed to be driving drunk

Cleveland police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Cleveland teen.

The accident was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of East 71st Street and Cedar Avenue.

According to police, 20-year-old Pierre Coleman was speeding in a 2012 Hyundai northbound on East 71st Street when he crossed the double-yellow lines to avoid a vehicle stopped at the intersection's red light. A 61-year-old woman was traveling in her 2009 Chevrolet along Cedar Avenue through the green light when the two vehicles collided. The Hyundai went spinning into a utility pole.

There were five passengers in the Hyundai at the time of the crash. Police say 17-year-old Eric Rose was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Several other teens in the vehicle were treated for injuries that ranged from minor to severe.

Police say the driver Coleman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

