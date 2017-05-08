One person escapes from house fire on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

One person escapes from house fire on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Officials from the Cleveland Fire Department and EMS responded to a fire overnight reported at a house in the 18300 block of Hiller Avenue.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. A fire official said one person was home at the time of the fire, but the occupant was able to escape without injury.

The bulk of the fire was contained to the first floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

