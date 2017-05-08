One person escapes from house fire on Cleveland's east side

Officials from the Cleveland Fire Department and EMS responded to a fire overnight reported at a house in the 18300 block of Hiller Avenue.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. A fire official said one person was home at the time of the fire, but the occupant was able to escape without injury.

House fire on Hiller Ave in Cleveland. Started around 4:30am. There were people inside. EMS says no one taken to hospital. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) May 8, 2017

The bulk of the fire was contained to the first floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.