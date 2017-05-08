Bay Village teacher arrested for being drunk at middle school

Police arrested a 32-year-old middle school teacher for being drunk on the job.

According to police, officers were called on May 4 to Bay Middle School after a school employee suspected a teacher of being drunk at school.

Police gave the female teacher a sobriety test and then arrested her for disorderly conduct and intoxication.

An official from the Bay Village City School District said the teach has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The teacher is expected to appear at Rocky River Municipal Court at a later date.

