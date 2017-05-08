Ohio City landmark home that won renovation award selling for $820K (photos)

You've likely seen the outside of this home in Ohio City, but you've never seen inside until now. The home is for sale for $820,000 and is marketed by Platinum Real Estate which means you can take a look inside.
For more information about the property, view the listing on Platinum Real Estate's website.
The classic Victorian home in Ohio City at 3101 Clinton Ave. in Cleveland won the Cleveland Restoration Award in 2007. The house boasts a marble fireplace in the parlor, 12-foot ceilings, custom Amish made cabinets in a large kitchen with granite counter tops, four full bathrooms with heated floors, three bedrooms and a reading area on the second floor. The house also has a three car garage and is close to Cleveland's Hingetown and Ohio City neighborhoods.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>