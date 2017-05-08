Ohio City landmark home that won renovation award selling for $820K (photos)

You've likely seen the outside of this home in Ohio City, but you've never seen inside until now. The home is for sale for $820,000 and is marketed by Platinum Real Estate which means you can take a look inside.

For more information about the property, view the listing on Platinum Real Estate's website.

The classic Victorian home in Ohio City at 3101 Clinton Ave. in Cleveland won the Cleveland Restoration Award in 2007. The house boasts a marble fireplace in the parlor, 12-foot ceilings, custom Amish made cabinets in a large kitchen with granite counter tops, four full bathrooms with heated floors, three bedrooms and a reading area on the second floor. The house also has a three car garage and is close to Cleveland's Hingetown and Ohio City neighborhoods.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.