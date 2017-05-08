Mom and 1-year-old's salon talk goes viral - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mom and 1-year-old's salon talk goes viral

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Kerry Robinson and daughter (Source: Facebook) Kerry Robinson and daughter (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. 

Kerry Robinson and her daughter Jayde's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend. Take a look and you'll see why -- and make sure you check out her expression when mom says she found free tickets to Sea World! 

At one point the adorable little girl even asks "and then what happened", all while brushing mom's hair.

Can you believe she's only one?

For more of Jayde's cuteness follow mom in instagram here.

