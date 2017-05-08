Mom and 1-year-old's salon talk goes viral

Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old.

Kerry Robinson and her daughter Jayde's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend. Take a look and you'll see why -- and make sure you check out her expression when mom says she found free tickets to Sea World!

A post shared by Kerry Robinson (@_sweetest_poison) on May 4, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

At one point the adorable little girl even asks "and then what happened", all while brushing mom's hair.

Can you believe she's only one?

For more of Jayde's cuteness follow mom in instagram here.

