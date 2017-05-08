Dayton's Democratic mayor Nan Whaley announces run for Ohio governor

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she running for governor, becoming the third woman Democrat to seek Ohio's highest state office.

The 41-year-old Whaley says she wants to bring back jobs that pay enough to raise a family, take on the state's opioid addiction crisis and represent those who have become invisible to politicians in Columbus.

Whaley joins former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary, along with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is expected to run for governor, bringing a record-setting number of female candidates into the race a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.