Cavs advance to Conference Finals after historic sweep, what's next?

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the sweep of the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon, becoming the first team in NBA history to start consecutive playoffs with an 8-0 record.

Cleveland sweeps Toronto! Cavs new logo? pic.twitter.com/o6Yf8xXgEN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2017

Now, the Cavs will have some time to rest, practice, and re-focus before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Their next opponent depends on the outcome of the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics series. As of Monday, the series is tied 2-2.

If the Wizards vs. Celtics series ends in six games, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals would be played Monday, May 15, giving the Cavs eight days of rest. If the series last seven games, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals would be Wednesday, May 17, which would give the Cavs 10 days rest.

"It don't matter to me. I'm excited about us just getting the opportunity to represent our franchise, represent us in the Eastern Conference Finals," LeBron James said, when asked during Sunday's post-game press conference about which team he'd rather face.

The Cavs have three wins and one loss against the No. 1 ranked Celtics during the regular season. Against the Wizards, the Cavs have two wins and one loss.

LeBron also believes that the Cavs have "another level." He said, "There's some things we can clean up."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.