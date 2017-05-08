Police investigate 9 overnight car break-ins at Cleveland hotel

Cleveland police are investigating nine car break-ins that were reported overnight at the Metropolitan at the 9 hotel.

Officers responded to the luxurious Cleveland hotel, located along East 9th Street near Euclid Avenue, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say nine vehicles were broken into overnight in the hotel's parking garage.

There were no reported injuries, and there were no arrests made, according to police.

