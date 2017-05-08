Marc's now accepts major credit cards at all 58 Ohio locations

All 58 Marc's locations in Ohio now accept all major credit cards, the store announced Monday.

Marc's previously accepted cash, check, EBT and Discover cards. In January the store first accepted all major credit cards at 11 stores. Today every store accepts debit, Mastercard and Visa as well. Mobile wallet transactions are available too.

“We know this was a long time in the making but we wanted to make sure that this newer costlier process of accepting credit cards will not in any way affect our low pricing strategy,” Kevin Yaugher, president and COO, previously said. “Our upgrade to chip technology allowed an easier transition to include these additional payment options.”

The company also now has a pharmacy app.

