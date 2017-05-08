Fugitive wanted for assaulting kids, mom

Police are looking for Thomas Kellwood.

Kellwood is wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals and the Lodi Police for domestic violence. Kellwood allegedly assaulted several members of his family, including his mother and two children under the age of 16, following an argument.

Kellwood, 36, is 5’06” and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding in the Lodi or Rittman areas.

If you have any information in reference to Thomas Kellwood, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

