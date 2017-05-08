Carl Monday reads 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' because Ludacris can't have all the fun

Ludacris recently was all over social feeds because he rapped one of Anna Dewdney's "Llama Llama" books on Power 106’s “The Cruz Show.” Carl Monday didn't rap the same book, but instead he read "Llama Llama Red Pajama" as a bedtime story to purposefully put you to sleep.

Ludacris freestyle rapped the book as part of a recurring segment on "The Cruz Show" where the host asks the guest to read the story with a beat. Desiigner, Jeezy and Migos have also done this on the show.

The books are also going to be on Netflix this fall. "Llama Llama" books are available to purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell's, Target and Walmart.

We're guessing "The Cruz Show" doesn't want Monday's version. His may purposefully make you snore.

