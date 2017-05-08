Blind man says he was beaten by building security guard

A man living in a downtown apartment building says he was beaten and kicked repeatedly by a security guard at the building on Saturday night.

Jim Zorn also says he was held as a virtual prisoner in the building until family intervened and took him for treatment at a hospital. He has numerous bruises and a broken thumb. He says that came from him trying to cover his face and head as the other man kicked him.

The kicker to the story is that Jim is legally blind. He has only 5% vision and sees only shadows.

Jim's family came to Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky, who is investigating and asking questions of the building's owners. We will have more along with the story in Jim's words as it unfolds.

