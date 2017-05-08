Vigil planned at school board meeting after Willard teen commits suicide

14-year-old Caleb Hershiser committed suicide on Sunday, April 2.

A vigil and protest are expected at Monday's school board meeting tonight in Willard.

The family alleges that the school system knew, but did nothing, about the bullying that they say led to Caleb's suicide. In fact, they put up a billboard saying "Bullying Must Stop."

