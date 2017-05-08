More than 20 car break-ins being investigated by Cleveland police

Cleveland police are investigating more than 20 car break-ins that occurred overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Police were looking into nine car break-ins that were reported overnight at the Metropolitan at the 9 luxurious hotel, located along East 9th Street near Euclid Avenue. Officers responded to the downtown hotel at 8:30 a.m. Monday to investigate. The cars were broken into while in the hotel's parking garage.

Additionally, police are looking into at least 15 separate car break-ins at vehicles parked on the west side of town. Six cars were broken into in the 1200 block of West 9th Street and nine cars were broken into in the 2000 block of West 9th Street.

Police have not reported any arrests.

