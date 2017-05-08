SNL calls out Chief Wahoo after racial slurs yelled at Baltimore Orioles player

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's funny because it's true? The debate continues about whether the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo should stay or go and the logo was recently used in a SNL joke in connection to racial slurs being yelled to a Baltimore Orioles outfielder.

Adam Jones said while playing at Fenway Park Boston fans yelled racial slurs at him. Jones said a bag of peanuts was also thrown at him.

In the SNL Weekend Update joke, host Michael Che said "The only place for racism in baseball is on the hats."

SNL Weekend Update speaking the truth, Cleveland! We are better than this. I love our baseball team, but the racist logo has to go. #dechief pic.twitter.com/1eX6DlcbYS — Lisa (@amusemymuse) May 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.