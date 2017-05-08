SNL calls out Chief Wahoo after racial slurs yelled at Baltimore Orioles player

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's funny because it's true? The debate continues about whether the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo should stay or go and the logo was recently used in a SNL joke in connection to racial slurs being yelled to a Baltimore Orioles outfielder.
Adam Jones said while playing at Fenway Park Boston fans yelled racial slurs at him. Jones said a bag of peanuts was also thrown at him.
In the SNL Weekend Update joke, host Michael Che said "The only place for racism in baseball is on the hats."
SNL Weekend Update speaking the truth, Cleveland! We are better than this. I love our baseball team, but the racist logo has to go. #dechief pic.twitter.com/1eX6DlcbYS— Lisa (@amusemymuse) May 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up with all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>