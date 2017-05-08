Postal carriers prepare to 'stamp out hunger', Saturday May 13

Postal workers in Cleveland and across the nation will do their part to stamp out hunger this weekend.

Saturday, May 13 is the 25th Annual U.S. Postal Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

All you have to do is place non-perishable food items by your mail box Saturday and letter carriers will pick them up along their routes and deliver them to area food banks.

Nationwide, the drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of good during the past 24 events.

Remember, no items in glass containers please, only non-perishables are needed.

