Superheroes take over Akron Children's Hospital

A crew of superheroes posed as window washers at Akron Children's Hospital.

Everyone from Superman to Super Girl was there.

The heroes, thanks to American National Skyline, scaled down the 6-story windows while patients watched from the hospital lobby and hallways.

After their high-flying heroics, the crime-fighters visited with the patients and delivered goodie bags and some inspiration to those patients who have shown their share of strength and bravery.

