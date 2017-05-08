Euclid family pleads guilty in death of starved dad

A Euclid woman pleads guilty to killing her bedridden husband.

Debora Brichacek was in court Monday and pled guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and failure to provide care for a functionally impaired person.

Her husband Richard, 63, was found dead in their Euclid home on December 12, 2015. Police say Richard, who suffered from MS, had untreated bed sores and was severely malnourished. He was only 93 pounds when he died.

The couples three adult children are also charged in connection with Richard's death.

Son Brian pled guilty to attempted felonious assault.

Daughter Debbie pled guilty to failure to provide care for a functionally impaired person.

And, their other daughter Wendi is expected to plead guilty to failure to provide care for a functionally impaired person.

All will be sentenced by Judge Shannon Gallagher on June 7.

Richard and Debora had been married for 36 years. Richard worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland for 30 years.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.