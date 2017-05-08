Men accused of murdering Coach Ted Ginn Sr.'s nephew plead guilty

Two men, accused in the murder of Diamond Russell, pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Dontez Long and Alonzo Patterson were both charged with murdering the 18-year-old nephew of Glenville High School Coach Ted Ginn, Sr.

Russell was shot to death in May of last year, just days before his high school graduation. Russell was a senior at Ted Ginn Academy. He planned to go to Garden City Community College in Kansas to play football.

Russell was killed outside the Shell gas station on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

Long and Patterson will be sentenced on June 15.

