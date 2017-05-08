Neighbors speak out as police officers search for home invasion suspect

Avon Lake police are searching for a man suspected of a home invasion Monday, not far from the Avon Lake High School.

The man broke into a home around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hermann Drive and got into a brief struggle with the homeowner, then ran into the woods nearby.

According to the victim, the man kicked in the door leading from the garage into the house. The homeowner confronted the suspect in the foyer. The homeowner, who says he does not know the burglar, has a one inch cut above his right eye. The homeowner didn't want to go on camera but did share with us that he's thankful for the help from Avon lake officers. Neighbors nearby tell Cleveland 19 news they are shocked and somewhat paranoid now that this happened in their neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6" tall, between 220-230 lbs and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black stocking cap and black gloves.

Anyone with information should contact police at 440-933-2211.

