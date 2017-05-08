Bandana-wearing suspects rob Huntington Bank (surveillance pics)

The Huntington Bank on Dunham Road in Maple Heights was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The suspects, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, are described as black males, 5’10”, wearing dark clothes, dark jeans and red face masks.

According to police someone initially reported that a shot was fired inside the bank, however, that information has not been confirmed.

The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Maple Heights Police Department or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available.

