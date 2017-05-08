Tonight at 6: Neighbors on alert in Avon Lake

Good evening, I’m Romona Robinson in the Cleveland 19 newsroom. We’re working on a number of stories for 6 o’clock.
If you drive downtown, beware. More than a dozen cars damaged. We’ve got info on the crime spree.
Also, neighbors on alert in Avon Lake. An intruder got away after slashing the homeowner.
We hope you’re enjoying your evening and you’ll join Mark and me at 6 p.m.
Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.
You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.
Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.
Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake!More >>
Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake!More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>