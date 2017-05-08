Ohio region collects more than 2,000 pounds of meds during take back event

A 10-county region in north central Ohio collected more than 2,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication April 29.

It was part of the National Prescription Take Back Event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officials say community participation and law enforcement agency commitment were key to the event's success.

Below is a breakdown of all the agencies that participated.

Richland County

Mansfield police: 167 pounds

Richland County Sheriff's Office: 45 pounds

Bellville police: 50 pounds

Shelby police: 51 pounds

Ashland County

Ashland County Sheriff's Office: 270 pounds

Crawford County

Bucyrus police 57 pounds

Crestline police 68 police

Galion police 75 police

Huron County

Norwalk police 8 pounds

Willard police: 35 police

Huron County Sheriff's Office: 198.2 pounds

Hancock County

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: 185 pounds

Knox County

Mt. Vernon police: 45 pounds

Marion County

Marion County sheriff/Marion police: 279 pounds

Morrow County

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office: 210 pounds

Seneca County

Seneca County Sheriff's Office: 130 pounds

Tiffin police: 44.2 pounds

Fostoria police: 47.8 pounds

Wyandot County

Wyandot County Sheriff's Office: 39 pounds

