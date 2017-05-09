Conference Finals tickets go on sale as Cavs wait for their opponent

The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiting to find out who their next opponent will be. They swept the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors in historic fashion. Now, either the No. 1 ranked Boston Celtics or the No. 4 Washington Wizards will face the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even though their next match-up hasn't been decided, tickets for next round's first two home games go on sale Tuesday.

Cavs Insiders will get the first shot at tickets, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Tickets to the public will become available starting at noon at Cavs.com.

If the Celtics beat the Wizards, the first two games in the Conference Finals will be in Boston. If the Wizards advance, the Cavs will host the first two games at the Q.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.