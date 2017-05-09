Ohio students with learning disabilities to perform on Rock Hall's main stage

Students from the Summit Academy Transition High School choir and instrumental group will have a unique opportunity to perform on the main stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.

The students from the school, which specializes in educating kids with learning disabilities like ADHD and Autism, will hold a 45-minute performance featuring popular songs from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Terri McCoy, the school's music director, said, "We're so humbled and grateful to have been invited to perform on the main stage."

