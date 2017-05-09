ALERT: Police activity on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Cedar Glenn Parkway in the University Circle.

Authorities say the request is due to police activity and it's causing disruptive traffic issues.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cedar is closed between MLK and Ambleside due to male threatening suicide on train bridge. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 9, 2017

