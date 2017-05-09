1/2 off Akron Zoo admission for bikers

The Akron Zoo will be celebrating National Bike Month in May with 50 percent off admission for anyone who rides their bicycle to the zoo from May 15-31 and uses the zoo's new bike shelter that opened late last year.

The Akron Zoo opened it's new bike shelter in October in 2016 after the bike trail was officially connected to the Towpath Trail.

Alternative transportation, like riding the bus and biking, helps reduce fossil fuel use and reduces carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. The bike shelter includes lockers, a bike fix-it station, complete with an air pump and tools to do minor bike repairs. The zoo has also painted sharrows in the parking lot, which are shared-lane markings indicating where people should cycle.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $9 for children (ages 2-14). Children under two are free and parking is $3.

