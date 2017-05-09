Victim allegedly raped by former softball coach takes the stand

Laurel School in Shaker Heights is a private all girls school. (Source: WOIO)

Testimony continued Tuesday in the case against a former Laurel School softball coach accused of sexual assault.

The victim in the case, a 14-year-old female student, testified Tuesday morning.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo is hearing the case after Mark Newton, 58, of Shaker Heights, waived his right for a jury trial and asked for a bench trial.

Newton, who is also a retired social studies teacher, is charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and sexual battery. Prosecutors say he took the young girl by force and restrained her. The alleged offenses happened in the spring of 2013.

The student reported the incident to police two years later.

Laurel School is a private school for girls.

