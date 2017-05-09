Mom pleads guilty to killing her daughter

The Eastlake mother charged with the murder of her daughter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

Police say Sandra Speck murdered her 21-year-old daughter Mindy Speck at Surfside Towers in Eastlake in Aug. 2016.

She was initially held on a $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

According to police, Sandra did not have a criminal record in the past.

Sandra's sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

