Mom pleads guilty to killing her daughter

Sandra Speck (Source: Eastlake Police) Sandra Speck (Source: Eastlake Police)
EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

The Eastlake mother charged with the murder of her daughter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

Police say Sandra Speck murdered her 21-year-old daughter Mindy Speck at Surfside Towers in Eastlake in Aug. 2016.

She was initially held on a $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail. 

According to police, Sandra did not have a criminal record in the past.

Sandra's sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

