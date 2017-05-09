Man with CCW permit found shot to death, weapon missing

Cleveland police are investigating after a person was found shot to death inside a home on the city's east side.

Authorities were called to the home at 10538 Elmarge Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say the victim has a carry concealed permit and his gun is missing.

If you have any information give police a call.

