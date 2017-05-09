Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card and stealing pick-up truck

Suspect in North Olmsted vehicle break-ins and theft (Source: North Olmsted Police)

Police are looking for the suspect who broke into several vehicles early Tuesday morning and stole a pick-up truck.

The break-ins and theft happened on Tallwood Drive. The stolen vehicle is a red Dodge Ram truck, license plate EDF 7637.

Police say the man also used a stolen credit card at the Parma Walmart.

If you can help identify this suspect, please contact North Olmsted Police Officer Mike Gasdick at 440-777-3535.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.