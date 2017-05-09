New police training puts Ohio officers in high-pressure simulations

Attorney General Mike DeWine says an new type of police training in Ohio is the result of a diverse set of stakeholders, police officers, community and church leaders hammering out a plan.

It involves more simulation from police academy training courses.

"And you see how it spotlights where he's pointing his light. Other than that, drop the weapon. I've got a woman with a gun. She's down. I'm checking around the rest of the kitchen. Drop it, drop it. As the scene ends the lights come back up and (person) will conduct a debrief with the officer," said Wayne Dumolt, one of the training officers at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

Dumolt knows better than most what to do, but even with a simulation, he says his blood pressure went up.

"I was looking at the screen, seeing the person on the screen and then he vanishes and within the next blink of my eye there was somebody grabbing me. That was startling at first," he said.

If there is a threat in the simulation, the user has to decide whether to shoot or not. An innocent person could die or a guilty person could fall or be taken down. It's very important to make a split-second decision, but it's also important to make the right decision.

There will be an eight-building village as part of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy when it's all complete by the end of the year.

