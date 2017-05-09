Cleveland Browns players visit special fans #give10

About a half dozen Cleveland Browns players spent time with sick children at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland Tuesday.

Players; OL Shon Coleman, LB Demario Davis, LB Cam Johnson, LB Christian Kirksey, WR Ricardo Louis, K Cody Parkey, DB Ed Reynolds II and Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps brought goodies and souvenirs to give away to the kids.

The team visited patients’ rooms to help brighten spirits heading into the warmer spring and summer months.

As part of Browns Give Back, the Browns are continuing their commitment to #give10 through the team’s signature First and Ten volunteering campaign during the offseason after engaging the community throughout the season each Tuesday on the players’ day off.

Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual’s city across the globe, as well as the franchise’s local community. Fans are encouraged to share how they give back in their communities by tagging their stories #give10 on social media.

