North Olmsted police seek help finding man accused of using stolen credit card

North Olmsted police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect.

The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Parma Walmart. He's also accused of breaking into cars on Tallwood Drive, and stealing a red Dodge Ram truck with the Ohio license plate EDF-7637.

Residents should call police if you recognize him.

