Man accused of assaulting family found hiding under trailer in wooded area

A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Lodi police, accused of involvement in a domestic dispute, has been arrested.

Thomas Kellwood, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say Kellwood had been accused of assaulting several members of his family, including two children under the age of 16.

He was featured as a Fugitive of the Week on Monday.

Authorities found him Tuesday in West Salem hiding under a trailer in a heavily wooded area. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Medina County Jail.

