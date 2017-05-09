Cleveland police officer struck by vehicle; driver in custody

A Cleveland police officer was struck by an automobile Tuesday night.

The incident took place on Rudyard Road, east of the St. Clair/East 152nd intersection.

Sources say officers responded to a call of six women fighting on the 900 block of Rudyard when one of the drove up onto a sidewalk and struck the officer.

The driver was in custody as of 8:30 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, though the officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

